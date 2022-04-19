ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA investigating Lucky Charms over series of illnesses

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDwsd_0fDaPs4Y00
FILE - Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Starting in late 2021, Lucky Charms food poisoning reports started to trend on the website, according to IWasPoisoned.com . Now, there are reports of over 3,000 sick and the FDA has announced an investigation of the product.

"We recommend anyone who feels ill after eating Lucky Charms to report it and to keep the left-over product for testing," IWasPoisoned.com, a consumer-led website that tracks food poisoning, wrote.

Hundreds of people have complained of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting on the website after eating the cereal, with symptoms beginning 30 minutes to a few hours after eating Lucky Charms.

Direct complaints to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding Lucky Charms have been rare, the agency reported. One of the complaints received since 2021 was related to the complaints made on IWasPoisoned.com, with the 3,000 complaints the most in that website's history.

However, the FDA is investigating the reports from consumers who say they have felt ill. The agency said it has received more than 100 reports since the start of the year from people alleging the cereal caused symptoms but has not issued a recall, nor has the manufacturer, General Mills.

"We take the consumer concerns reported via a third-party website very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms,” Andrea Williamson, a spokesperson for General Mills, told the Washington Post . "We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed."

The FDA said in an email statement to the Post and to the Associated Press that it takes any reports of "possible adulteration of a food" that may cause illness or injury very seriously and noted that isolated incidents and complaints of a "less serious nature" are monitored.

Foodborne illnesses tied to cereal are uncommon, the Post reported, but not unheard of due to cereals being baked.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

People Are Sick and Blaming Lucky Charms. What to Know

Lucky Charms, the marshmallow cereal beloved by kids and adult alike, has been accused of making people sick on a consumer-reporting food poisoning website. According to iwaspoisoned.com, more than 2,400 people have accused Lucky Charms of making them sick since late 2021, with many reports rolling in since the beginning of the month.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.
FOOD SAFETY
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Cereals#Iwaspoisoned
Popculture

Cake Recall Issued, 'Serious or Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction' Possible

Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Fish Linked to Recent Listeria Outbreak

Health official are investigating a possible link between smoked fish and a recent listeria outbreak. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Food Standards Agency, and Food Standards Scotland are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to smoked fish that sickened at least a dozen people in several countries. According...
FOOD SAFETY
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

FDA Shares 2 Fruit Recalls

Two companies announced fruit snack recalls for the same reason last week. SunTree Snack Foods LLC of Phoenix recalled dried sweetened strawberries, while A&C Best Food Trading Inc. of New York City recalled its "Wife Plum" product. Both were recalled due to undeclared sulfites. People with sensitivity to sulfites may experience severe or life-threatening reactions if they eat these products.
ECONOMY
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
559
Followers
714
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy