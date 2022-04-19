FDA investigating Lucky Charms over series of illnesses

FILE - Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Starting in late 2021, Lucky Charms food poisoning reports started to trend on the website, according to IWasPoisoned.com . Now, there are reports of over 3,000 sick and the FDA has announced an investigation of the product.

"We recommend anyone who feels ill after eating Lucky Charms to report it and to keep the left-over product for testing," IWasPoisoned.com, a consumer-led website that tracks food poisoning, wrote.

Hundreds of people have complained of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting on the website after eating the cereal, with symptoms beginning 30 minutes to a few hours after eating Lucky Charms.

Direct complaints to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding Lucky Charms have been rare, the agency reported. One of the complaints received since 2021 was related to the complaints made on IWasPoisoned.com, with the 3,000 complaints the most in that website's history.

However, the FDA is investigating the reports from consumers who say they have felt ill. The agency said it has received more than 100 reports since the start of the year from people alleging the cereal caused symptoms but has not issued a recall, nor has the manufacturer, General Mills.

"We take the consumer concerns reported via a third-party website very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms,” Andrea Williamson, a spokesperson for General Mills, told the Washington Post . "We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed."

The FDA said in an email statement to the Post and to the Associated Press that it takes any reports of "possible adulteration of a food" that may cause illness or injury very seriously and noted that isolated incidents and complaints of a "less serious nature" are monitored.

Foodborne illnesses tied to cereal are uncommon, the Post reported, but not unheard of due to cereals being baked.