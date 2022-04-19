Masks now optional on CATS buses, trains after federal judge’s ruling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Masks are no longer required for CATS customers and employees following a ruling by a federal judge Monday that struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Area Transit System, masks are optional “effective immediately.”

CATS officials told Queen City News Monday that the transit system follows regulations sent out by the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.

On Monday, the TSA announced it would no longer enforce masks requirements.

CATS added that the CDC still recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings, even if they are no longer required.

Several major airlines, including American, United, Alaska, Frontier, Southwest and Delta, said Monday they were ending their masks requirements.

