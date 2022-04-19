ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo 'on the same page' as QB won't attend start of offseason program

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
It arguably should come as little surprise that Jimmy Garoppolo will not attend the start of the 49ers' offseason program amid trade rumors. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns, one of the most-discussed NFL quarterbacks when it comes to trade rumors this spring has been Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March, and in all likelihood, the 49ers' starter under center in 2022 will be mobile youngster Trey Lance.

With San Francisco's voluntary offseason conditioning program beginning on Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had an update on Garoppolo's status.

Despite rumors from the league's annual meetings that Garoppolo could remain on the roster even if Lance is named the team's starter, there was also a report at the end of March that said there was a "97% chance" that "Jimmy G." wouldn't be with the organization by the beginning of training camp. Earlier in April, Mike Sando of The Athletic indicated that the Niners could be waiting for a "desperate" team to come calling.

Garoppolo suffered his injury during the team's wild-card playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys over the winter. In 15 regular-season games last season, he finished with a 68.3% completion percentage, 3,810 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while picking up 51 yards on 38 rushing attempts.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

