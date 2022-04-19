ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Masks no longer required on Green Bay Metro, Valley Transit

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mg9e6_0fDaPF5Z00

Green Bay Metro, the public bus system in Green Bay, announced Tuesday that face masks are no longer required on buses.

"Riders may still choose to wear a mask if they would like. We still encourage riders to stay home when they are sick and will maintain our cleaning practices," Green Bay Metro said in a statement on Facebook.

Valley Transit, which runs public transport based in Appleton, also said Tuesday it will follow the Transportation Security Administration in ending its mask requirement. This change means masks will no longer be required on buses or inside the Transit Center.

Additionally, Austin Straubel International Airport also cited the TSA decision which said mask requirements are no longer in effect for public transport.

This comes after a federal judge ruling on mask requirements came down on Monday.

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Traffic
Appleton, WI
Health
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Metro#Public Transportation#Aircraft#Valley Transit#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSB Radio

Uber drops COVID-19 mask mandate for drivers, passengers

Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today. Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” NBC News reported.
TRAFFIC
CSUB Runner

Breaking News: CSUB no longer requires indoor masks

CSU Bakersfield’s President’s Cabinet sent out an email notifying the school that the Bakersfield campus and the Antelope Valley campus will no longer be requiring indoor masks starting Monday, March 28. The President’s Cabinet determined last month to put an end to the outdoor mask requirement, however, with...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Nebraskan

Remaining mask requirements to end on campus as LLCHD risk dial turns green

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has moved their COVID-19 risk dial to the green setting, the lowest risk level available. “We’ve reached this milestone because of you, our residents, and the positive actions you’ve taken to protect yourselves and others,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Confusion as US’s ‘trains and planes’ mask mandate overturned

Confusion reigns in the US when it comes to mask-wearing on transport services, after a federal judge overturned the mandate that said face coverings must be worn by travellers.The US mask mandate, which required passengers on public transport, on planes and at airports to wear a mask, had been in place since January 2021. Due to expire on 18 April 2022, it was extended again until 3 May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give more time to study the BA.2 omicron coronavirus variant.But on Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida,...
U.S. POLITICS
MyNorthwest

Alaska Airlines cancels at least 71 Sea-Tac flights as pilots picket over ‘work rules frozen in time’

Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy