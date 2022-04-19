Masks no longer required on Green Bay Metro, Valley Transit

Green Bay Metro, the public bus system in Green Bay, announced Tuesday that face masks are no longer required on buses.

"Riders may still choose to wear a mask if they would like. We still encourage riders to stay home when they are sick and will maintain our cleaning practices," Green Bay Metro said in a statement on Facebook.

Valley Transit, which runs public transport based in Appleton, also said Tuesday it will follow the Transportation Security Administration in ending its mask requirement. This change means masks will no longer be required on buses or inside the Transit Center.

Additionally, Austin Straubel International Airport also cited the TSA decision which said mask requirements are no longer in effect for public transport.

This comes after a federal judge ruling on mask requirements came down on Monday.

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.