Elections officials in Hartwell say Hart County Commissioner Ricky Carter can run for reelection, despite last weekend’s arrest on assault charges: the 64 year-old Carter and his 34 year-old son Jake are charged with attacking and injuring the elder Carter’s brother-in-law during a dispute at a home in Hartwell. Ricky Carter has qualified to run for another term to the Commission post he first won in 2012. He is challenged in the May primary by Republican Jeff Brown.

HARTWELL, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO