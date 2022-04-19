ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catching up with comedian and master impressionist Matt Friend

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Let's Celebrate!

Premieres Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series. Watch amazing objects that...
Christopher Meloni Sells Storied Hollywood Hills Home for $5.9 Million

High profile Hollywood connections abound in the homes in and around the city of Los Angeles, but the home that Law & Order SVU’s Christopher Meloni owned for nearly ten years has a particularly dense list of cultural connections. Back in the 1950s, it was owned by Ozzie and Harriet Nelson and served as their on-screen home in ABC’s long-running sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and the couple’s real life dwelling, too. Later it appeared as the home of Jeremy Piven’s character in Entourage, but now according to Dirt, Meloni has sold the dwelling, passing the baton over to another famous buyer, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director behind Dodgeball, We’re The Millers, and Red Notice.
We Have a Major Update on Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Marriage to Chris

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett has definitely experienced some ups and downs as a Real Housewife. And she's dishing all about them in a candid conversation with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke for Bravo Insider's Housewife to Housewife. In the latest edition of Housewife...
Fans Think They Caught Kendall Jenner Photoshopping Her Coachella Post: ‘She Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself’

As you probably already know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are longtime users of PhotoShop, filters and other editing methods to create their Instagram posts for their millions of followers. Fans are now taking a closer look at Kendall Jenner‘s latest IG post from over the first Coachella weekend (that she since deleted) and claiming that the model, 26, heavily manipulated an image of her, Hailey Bieber, 25 and Justine Skye, 25, at the music festival.
Sebastian Maniscalco Becomes First Stand-Up Comedian to Gift NFTs to Showgoers

The observational comedian’s complimentary NFTs (nonfungible tokens), designed by his wife, Lana Gomez, are uniquely designed for each show. The gold-shaded NFTs, minted by Ticketmaster, feature each ticketholder’s individual section, row and seat. Owners of the NFTs will get exclusive access to future Maniscalco offers and events. More...
Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
FOX NFL Host Charissa Thompson Files For Divorce

FOX NFL host Charissa Thompson has reportedly filed for divorce. According to a report from The Blast, the longtime sports reporter has filed for divorce from her husband, sports agent Kyle Thousand. The couple reportedly got married at the end of 2020 and were separated roughly one year later, according...
HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
