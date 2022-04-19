Food giveaway happening Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution in Summerville Thursday afternoon.
The giveaway will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church located at 215 East North Street, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last.
The event is first-come, first-serve. Those who attend as asked to stay in their cars.
