Food giveaway happening Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution in Summerville Thursday afternoon.

The giveaway will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church located at 215 East North Street, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last.

The event is first-come, first-serve. Those who attend as asked to stay in their cars.

