TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE is rolling out a new offer for those who wish to quit smoking - 4-weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy with Quitline phone coaching. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it will now offer all phone coaching enrolled 4-weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy. It said those who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco can choose a lozenge, gum, or patch which will be mailed straight to their home.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO