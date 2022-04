TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after authorities said she caused "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday and remained jailed Saturday on a $500,000 bond in the Starr County jail in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border, sheriff's Maj. Carlos Delgado said in a statement."Herrera was arrested and served with an indictment on the charge of Murder after Herrera did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," Delgado said.It's unclear whether Herrera is accused of having an abortion...

RIO GRANDE CITY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO