This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 47-year-old Utica man, wanted on 2 separate warrants including felony strangulation. Police say, Vicrossu T. Roberts of Utica is wanted by the Utica Police Department for open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree and Strangulation in the second degree, stemming from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in North Utica in April 2022. The warrants are for Strangulation in the second degree (class D felony) and Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony).

UTICA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO