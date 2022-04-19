ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido reports progress in climate plan review

By Samantha Nelson
Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESCONDIDO — The city reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by six metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, including methane and other gasses, between 2020 and 2021, according to the city’s first annual Climate Action Plan monitoring report. The city first approved its Climate Action Plan, or CAP,...

The Voice

Good news! Climate Change control

Worry, aka anxiety, is a pervasive problem. Repeatedly worrying about numerous things is likely to cause physical illness because there is, in truth, a direct connection between mind and body. A major point of worry for several years has been Climate Change, coupled with fears about what might happen if we don’t change our ways.
CHICAGO, IL
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
