The Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series versus the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a shock for most, as the Grizzlies had a great season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 56 wins. That is not a knock on the Timberwolves, who also had a good year, but everyone was expecting the Grizzlies to take Game 1.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO