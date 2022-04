The latest report on housing prices in Montgomery County indicates a continued strong demand for housing in the county, despite ongoing disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, released by the Montgomery County Planning Commission (MCPC), indicates an overall median sales price of $370,000, which reflects an increase of 10.4 percent from 2020 to 2021. The number of market-rate sales increased in 2021 with over 12,800 sales transacted—1,000 more sales than the previous year and the highest amount in over a decade. All housing types saw increases in median sales price.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO