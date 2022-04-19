Saving Grace Women’s Home offers hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO