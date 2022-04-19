Cat, dog rabies clinic April 24

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
Looking to add a furry friend to your family? The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is highlighting a dog and two cats up for adoption who just might fit the bill!. Norman is a sweet-natured and well-behaved 2-year-old German shepherd/terrier mix. He was brought to the shelter after being found with two torn knee caps in a Walmart parking lot on Jan. 22.
Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
Kefir, a cat of the Maine Coon breed, is so huge that people think he is a dog at first sight. “It’s funny how others react when they see the cat because it is huge. Many people think that it’s a dog at first.”, said his owner.
The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
There's a special holiday on March 28th called Respect Your Cat Day! Here are a few tips for showing your feline respect that they can appreciate.
The post Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect appeared first on CatTime.
In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
When these dogs show up, the pooch party can begin! Here are a few of the most dog-friendly dog breeds that love to be social with their fellow pups.
The post 7 Dog-Friendly Dog Breeds That Get Along With Other Pups appeared first on DogTime.
A cat walked up to a woman to be petted and ended up having kittens inside her home two days later. Katy came across a stray cat in front of a daycare in northeast Philadelphia late last month. As a volunteer for her local rescue, Stray Cat Relief, she couldn't leave without checking on the feline.
Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
As cat parents, we love and low-key worship our majestic fur babies. We scoop their poop, pay their vet bills, and share our beds. But do cats feel the same way about us?. Spoiler: Yes! If you give your cat the TLC it deserves, they definitely love you back. They just have a funny way of showing it sometimes.
Comments / 0