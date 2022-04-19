ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Miami Dolphins and City of Miami Gardens Handed 50 Lucky Students Passes to Next Month’s Formula 1 Grand Prix Tickets

By Calle Ocho News
calleochonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese students will be able to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami this May. The Miami Dolphins and the City of Miami Gardens are making fifty lucky kids very happy this year, by giving them tickets to the upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix being held in...

