Poland officers undergo active shooter training

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and teachers in Poland may be enjoying spring break, but police are using this time for a little continuing education of their own.

Officers are spending a couple of days this week working inside the high school on Dobbins Road to improve their response should there be an active shooter situation there.

Chief Greg Wilson said his officers have worked with neighboring departments for the last several years for the training. It’s being taught by their counterparts from Youngstown, Campbell and Boardman.

“A part of that is us now coming into the school. Active shooter training is very important to our department,” he said.

The drills will go from Tuesday through Wednesday.

