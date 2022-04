Seems like smart-home technology company Insteon has become “Inste-off,” cutting off services on April 15 without notice. So, what caused to Insteon—a company whose most recent blog post is titled “We’re Keeping the Lights On”—to go dark so suddenly? Users reported on April 15, that the Insteon's services were down, despite its system status webpage still claiming on April 18 that all services were online. And many took their frustration to Twitter.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO