ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Council to meet on hotel, parking deck contracts

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

The Decatur City Council will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to consider proposed downtown hotel and parking garage contracts.

In September, it was announced that an 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott will be built at the corner of East Moulton Street and Second Avenue Southeast. The hotel is being developed by Jack Fite of Fite Building Co. in Decatur, Chris Chavis of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, and H.M. Nowlin.

As part of the deal to attract the hotel, the city agreed to build a 240-lot, four-story deck next door on what is currently a city parking lot at East Moulton and First Avenue Southeast.

City Attorney Herman Marks told the council at Monday’s meeting that it needs to meet to sign an agreement that allots 10 parking spaces to the hotel and gives the hotel access to 80 more parking spaces.

Marks said the council will also consider conveying a small piece of property to the hotel group. Part of the agreement will be that the hotel and parking deck must be finished by April 30, 2023.

The meeting will be in the Council Chambers on the first floor of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee Street N.E.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Council nixes proposal to dissolve Parks and Rec board

The City Council this week unanimously rejected a proposal by the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department director to eliminate the 72-year-old Parks and Recreation Board. Council members cited concerns about limiting public input and offered ways to make the board more effective. The council now has to decide how it...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Divided Decatur council approves beautification crew

A split Decatur City Council on Monday authorized creation of a beautification crew, adding two full-time employees and three new 10-passenger vans to focus on litter removal. The council voted 3-2 to approve the $186,376 cost of the new Parks and Recreation vans and crew as part of the fiscal 2022 midyear budget review. Councilmen Kyle Pike, Carlton McMasters and Hunter Pepper voted for the resolution with Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Billy Jackson voting against it.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

City unveils new CIS information site

The city of Decatur has revamped its interactive mapping systems to be an information hub for residents. A city news release says the information is available at decatural.mapgeo.io. After accessing the site and typing in an address, residents can find their recycling collection day, the city’s garbage collection schedule, their elected official representation, Police Department zone; and school district.
TECHNOLOGY
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
235
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy