Council to meet on hotel, parking deck contracts

The Decatur City Council will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to consider proposed downtown hotel and parking garage contracts.

In September, it was announced that an 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott will be built at the corner of East Moulton Street and Second Avenue Southeast. The hotel is being developed by Jack Fite of Fite Building Co. in Decatur, Chris Chavis of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, and H.M. Nowlin.

As part of the deal to attract the hotel, the city agreed to build a 240-lot, four-story deck next door on what is currently a city parking lot at East Moulton and First Avenue Southeast.

City Attorney Herman Marks told the council at Monday’s meeting that it needs to meet to sign an agreement that allots 10 parking spaces to the hotel and gives the hotel access to 80 more parking spaces.

Marks said the council will also consider conveying a small piece of property to the hotel group. Part of the agreement will be that the hotel and parking deck must be finished by April 30, 2023.

The meeting will be in the Council Chambers on the first floor of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee Street N.E.

