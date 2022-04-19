ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG's Messi and Verratti to miss Angers clash due to injury

 1 day ago
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Clermont v Paris St Germain - Stade Gabriel Montpied, Clermont-Ferrand, France - April 9, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

April 19 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Wednesday's league trip to Angers due to injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Messi has inflammation in his left Achilles while Verratti is out with a knee problem. Centre back Presnel Kimpembe will also miss out, with all three players set to be assessed again before PSG's game against Lens at the weekend.

"It will be an opportunity for the players who don't play much to get some game time and it will allow the youngsters to gain experience," said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 34-year-old Messi, who signed for the French side from Barcelona in the close season, has already missed a chunk of games this season due to injury and COVID-19, contributing eight goals in all competitions.

PSG, who have a 15-point lead over Olympique de Marseille at the top of the table, are on course for a record-equalling 10th league title.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Paris St Germain#Lens#French
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

