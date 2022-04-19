AAA: Poll shows Ohioans planning more summer travel than last year despite high gas prices

FILE PHOTO (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New data from AAA shows that Ohio residents are making plans for travel this summer, despite the high gas prices.

A new poll found that more than 55 percent of the more than 600 Ohio drivers surveyed said they were planning to travel more this summer than last summer.

The poll showed that 15 percent of Ohioans surveyed said this will be their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic.

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of Ohio residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” Kara Hitchens, AAA Travel spokesperson, said.

Data from their survey showed that more than 42 percent of people said gas prices weren’t a consideration in their travel planning, but some said they would be taking shorter trips or adjusting their budgets for lodging or dining due to gas prices.

“While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well,” Hitchens said.

Data showed that nearly 20 percent of those surveyed said they were planning international travel.

AAA’s booking data showed that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up over 122 percent compared to last year.

