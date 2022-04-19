ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AAA: Poll shows Ohioans planning more summer travel than last year despite high gas prices

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IANjo_0fDaIiF300
FILE PHOTO (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New data from AAA shows that Ohio residents are making plans for travel this summer, despite the high gas prices.

A new poll found that more than 55 percent of the more than 600 Ohio drivers surveyed said they were planning to travel more this summer than last summer.

The poll showed that 15 percent of Ohioans surveyed said this will be their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic.

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of Ohio residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” Kara Hitchens, AAA Travel spokesperson, said.

Data from their survey showed that more than 42 percent of people said gas prices weren’t a consideration in their travel planning, but some said they would be taking shorter trips or adjusting their budgets for lodging or dining due to gas prices.

“While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well,” Hitchens said.

Data showed that nearly 20 percent of those surveyed said they were planning international travel.

AAA’s booking data showed that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up over 122 percent compared to last year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Despite national decline, California gas prices are staying high

First, the good news: After sharply climbing and reaching a peak March 11, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States has begun to decline. The bad news: Not in California. Here, gas prices have continued to break records. On Thursday, the average cost of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laramie Live

Weekend Poll: Impact Of High Gas Prices On Wyoming Residents

Wyoming gas prices are now averaging $4.09 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to the American Automobile Association. Diesel prices are just under $5 per gallon at $4.91, according to Triple-A. That's a little lower than the national average of $4.24 per gallon for regular unleaded and $5.10 for diesel,...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cruise#Hotels#Ohioans#Aaa Travel#Covid#Cox Media Group
CNET

Gas Price Relief: Which States Are Cutting Taxes or Giving Money Back?

The number of states passing laws to suspend gas taxes continues to grow. On Thursday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation to pause the state's gas surcharge, knocking 25 cents off the price per gallon. Earlier, both Maryland and Georgia also temporarily killed their states' gas taxes, cutting gallon prices by 36 cents and 29 cents, respectively.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

What’s the average cost of homeowners insurance?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
REAL ESTATE
MyArkLaMiss

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as […]
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
explore venango

AAA: Gas Prices Dip as Crude Prices Fluctuate

Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.311 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Venango County drivers are paying an average of $4.299 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.345. The average in Crawford County is $4.295.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

AAA responds to more drivers running out of gas, ties to rising gas prices

DAYTON — As the price of gas sticks around $4 a gallon in Ohio, AAA is getting more calls for stranded drivers running out of gas. In March 2021, AAA dispatchers covering the Dayton, Cincinnati, and Toledo areas responded to 313 calls for fuel. So far in March, they’ve taken 375 calls for fuel. That’s nearly a 20% increase, our news partners at WCPO report.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy