Single game reserved seats for the 2022 College World Series are now on sale

Another mostly quiet night for Nebraska's bats, and another one-run game. But this time the Husker baseball team was on the winning side of things. NU took the lead with three runs in the third inning, then held on the rest of the way in a tense 4-3 win over North Dakota State on Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.
Another week, another in-state offer extended by Nebraska to a class of 2023 prospect.
On the first day that Husker coaches were out on the road for the spring evaluation period, the staff extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln High standout wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.
The 6-foot-4 wideout has seen his recruitment take off over recent months as he picked up offers from Minnesota, Washington, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas...
Nebraska concludes its nine-game homestand with a non-conference midweek matchup with North Dakota State on Wednesday, April 20 at Hawks Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Bison is set for 6:35 p.m. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM with coverage on the Huskers Radio Network beginning at 6 p.m.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island boys soccer’s first match in the post-Jeremy Jensen era, it was a showdown in arguably the team’s biggest game of the year. The Central Nebraska El Clasico took place on Tuesday with the Islanders playing Kearney. Grand Island took a 1-0...
The number of volleyball players who dream of playing college volleyball for Nebraska and actually end up doing so is really small. Each season only about 15 players are given the chance to be on the team. But this season, Nebraska will have two players from the same family in...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three hours before Wednesday night's game, with his club last in the majors in batting average, slugging percentage and runs, first-year Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather sat in the visitor's dugout at Nationals Park and acknowledged: “There’s probably a little pressing.”
The Anselmo-Merna schools and athletic department hosted a letter of intent signing on Tuesday for AM seniors Jaide Chandler and Bryce Schmidt. Both signed to join Doane University in Crete, NE where Chandler will be joining the Doane volleyball program and Schmidt will be joining the Doane football program. Chandler...
Comments / 0