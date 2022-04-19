ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Single game reserved seats for the 2022 College World Series are now on sale

By McKenzy Parsons (KPTM)
fox42kptm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Single game reserved seats for the...

fox42kptm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Huskers offer Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi, adding to in-state target list

Another week, another in-state offer extended by Nebraska to a class of 2023 prospect. On the first day that Husker coaches were out on the road for the spring evaluation period, the staff extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln High standout wide receiver Beni Ngoyi. The 6-foot-4 wideout has seen his recruitment take off over recent months as he picked up offers from Minnesota, Washington, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas...
LINCOLN, NE
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Concludes Nine Game Homestand Tonight Against North Dakota State

Nebraska concludes its nine-game homestand with a non-conference midweek matchup with North Dakota State on Wednesday, April 20 at Hawks Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Bison is set for 6:35 p.m. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM with coverage on the Huskers Radio Network beginning at 6 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
KRMG

Raise a toast to the D'backs: Beer leads 11-2 win at Nats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three hours before Wednesday night's game, with his club last in the majors in batting average, slugging percentage and runs, first-year Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather sat in the visitor's dugout at Nationals Park and acknowledged: “There’s probably a little pressing.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy