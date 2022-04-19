ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola High to offer AP Capstone Diploma Program, focusing on developing skills for college and career success

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOsceola High School will join approximately 2,000 schools worldwide in the Fall Semester of 2022 that implement the AP Capstone Diploma™ program―an innovative program that launched in 2014 and encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication. The program consists of two...

