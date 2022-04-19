Osceola High to offer AP Capstone Diploma Program, focusing on developing skills for college and career success
Osceola High School will join approximately 2,000 schools worldwide in the Fall Semester of 2022 that implement the AP Capstone Diploma™ program―an innovative program that launched in 2014 and encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication. The program consists of two...www.positivelyosceola.com
Comments / 0