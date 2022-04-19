ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Strong influences help mold 2022 US Teacher of the Year

By MARK GILLISPIE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yy4WS_0fDaI2Ru00
Teacher of the Year Oberlin High School history teacher Kurt Russell, teaches an African-American history class, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Oberlin, Ohio. The Council of Chief State School Officers on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, publicly announced that Russell is the organization's National Teacher of the Year for 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie) (Mark Gillispie)

OBERLIN, Ohio — (AP) — It hardly seems a stretch to say Kurt Russell was born to be a history teacher.

Raised on his mother's stories about segregation and the civil rights movement in Alabama and influenced by teachers from his childhood, the 50-year-old Russell has spent the last 25 years teaching history and African American history at Oberlin High School outside Cleveland.

The Council of Chief State School Officers announced Tuesday that Russell is the organization's National Teacher of the Year for 2022. The group previously named him Ohio's teacher of the year.

“Kurt’s extensive career shows the power of educators to shape the lives of students from the classroom to extracurricular activities to the basketball court,” CCSSO Chief Executive Officer Carissa Moffat Miller said in a statement.

Russell will spend the next year representing educators and serving as an ambassador for students and teachers across the country, the organization said.

His classroom journey to teaching began with his white kindergarten teacher, Francine Toss, who read a picture book about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as he and other students sat in a circle in her classroom.

“She had the audacity to introduce literature that was culturally relevant,” Russell said. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a guy who looks like me.'"

The die was further cast for his future career as an eighth-grader when he walked into a math class taught by Larry Thomas, the first Black male teacher he had encountered. Russell said he was impressed by Thomas' demeanor and how he carried himself in the classroom.

“He was someone who looked like me in front of the classroom who all the kids enjoyed,” Russell said. “This seemed like a profession that I could enjoy. It just changed my life.”

His parents, Jerry and Retta Russell, who grew up attending segregated schools in Alabama, moved to Oberlin in the late 1960s, his father for construction work and his mother to escape the vestiges of the Jim Crow south.

His mother as a high school student in Linden, Alabama, marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who came to Linden at the invitation of the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, King’s close friend and collaborator in the civil rights movement. Students left school that day to join the march.

“That’s how I fell in love with history, by hearing those stories,” Russell said.

Russell obtained his “dream job” of teaching in Oberlin, the city where he grew up, after graduating from the College of Wooster in 1994. He helped develop an African American history course at Oberlin High School in his first year there.

In addition to teaching two other general history classes, Russell and a music teacher have developed a class called Black Music in the African Diaspora that covers the blues, jazz and R&B.

He credited the school administration for supporting the creation of the class. “They could have said, ‘No. We don’t need that right now,'" Russell said.

Oberlin High School Principal Brent Betts lauded Russell's work.

Russell also is the boys basketball coach at Oberlin. His team finished the season with a 16-6 record and a conference championship. Betts said Russell sees the development of young men as more important than developing basketball players.

“One of the greatest things about Kurt Russell is the classroom culture he’s created,” Betts said. “He’s created a culture where everybody has a voice and students feel comfortable sharing their opinions.”

Russell has high expectations and demands academic rigor, Betts said.

“He does not allow them to settle for less,” Betts said. "They talk about tough subjects."

Asked about critical race theory, an academic framework about systemic racism decried by conservative politicians and commentators, Russell called it a “dog whistle.”

“I always tell individuals I do not teach controversial courses,” Russell said. “I teach different courses. There's nothing controversial about teaching about women's rights or the gay rights movement.”

Russell led a discussion during his African American history class last week tracing seminal events leading to civil rights movement. He started with the Scottsboro Boys, nine Black teens who were falsely accused of raping two white women in the 1930s in Alabama, to Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black teen brutally murdered in Mississippi by two white men in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman.

Students were then asked to form groups to list the four most important rights of Americans. Russell energetically guided the discussion, with all the students agreeing that access to the ballot box is a crucial right.

When Russell asked whether convicted murderers should have the right to vote, the students weren't able to reach a consensus before the dismissal bell rang. When asked about the question afterward, Russell said murderers don't have that right but he wanted to put the question before his students to consider it.

“That's a tough one," he said with a smile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

West Virginia teacher breaks the mold to help students grow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — As Helen Freeman spoke to her class on a Thursday morning at Huntington High School, she used a phrase that has embodied her entire teaching career. “I know what you’re capable of,” Freeman, a teacher of 37 years, stated to one of her students when discussing roles for an upcoming play.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
OBA

Baldwin County honors teachers of the year

Point Clear, Ala. – (OBA) – Baldwin County schools presented its elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year on March 24 at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear. Winners were selected from each school and from those winners, a panel of judges selects a District winner from the elementary division and secondary division to represent Baldwin County Public Schools. Individual winners at schools in Orange Beach and Foley are listed below.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Alabama State
Oberlin, OH
Education
Mount Airy News

Pilot Elementary names Teacher, Teacher Assistant of Year

Pilot Mountain Elementary recently named its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and Teaching Assistant of the Year. Haley Everett, exceptional children’s teacher, was selected by her peers to represent Pilot Mountain Elementary as Teacher of the Year. Haley Everett has been teaching at the school for four years. Leigh...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Ralph Abernathy
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Ap#African American#Oberlin High School#Ccsso
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

How Covid Reshaped the Black Church

Click here to read the full article. Traditionally, Easter Sunday in the Black church is exuberant. From the Saturday following Good Friday to the day itself, Black hair salons are booked and buzzing as the smell of hair oils and smoke from hot iron combs permeates the air. Black children, tired from Easter egg festivities and or rehearsals for the church play, recite Easter speeches relentlessly for Sunday morning worship. And on that Sunday, as collard greens stew in pots with ham hocks or turkey necks, Black folks — in their finest suits, dresses, and hats — congregate in a...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
Daily Montanan

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy