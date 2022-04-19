ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Toad Suck Run

By LINDSEY BRYANT
fox16.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toad Suck run is Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. Online Registration will...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
Whiskey Riff

Texas College Baseball Pitcher Levels Batter Rounding Third Who Smashed A Homerun Off Him

We all love a good baseball fight every now and then. I mean c’mon, you might not have a pulse if you don’t get fired up when a batter charges the mound after getting intentionally hit by a pitch, and the dugouts clear and everybody’s throwing hands. Aside from the fines and black eyes from getting punched in the face amongst the players, it’s high quality entertainment for us sitting in the stands, or watching from our couches. However, I […] The post Texas College Baseball Pitcher Levels Batter Rounding Third Who Smashed A Homerun Off Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLFY News 10

Led by Karly Heath, Ragin’ Cajuns Quickly Overtake Hoosiers in Afternoon Tilt

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A five-RBI effort from Karly Heath was the leading catalyst for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball’s 11-2 (6 inn.) run-rule victory over Indiana on Wednesday, April 20 at Andy Mohr Field, completing the sweep of the Midwest segment of the team’s Spring Break trip. Heath (2-for-3, double, SF, HR, 5 RBI) started the scoring by launching […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WMBD/WYZZ

Three Knee Surgeries Not Stopping Maddie Evans from Playing Softball

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Watching Maddie Adams play you’d have no idea she’s been through surgeries on both her knees. In fact, she’s undergone three knee surgeries in the last three years. “It’s been a crazy journey,” the U-High junior said. “I tore my first ACL in 12U (softball) in eighth grade. It was a […]
NORMAL, IL
qhubonews.com

“Got The Nerve Tradition”coming to Mt. Gretna

For the first time since 2019 the “Got the Nerve Triathlon” will be hosted in Mt. Gretna. This triathlon is being hosted by Utopia Events which took on the race back in 2020 in order to increase awareness and participation. The I Am Able Foundation sponsors the event with proceeds going towards equipment to assist people with mobility issues. The race has previously seen over 600 athletes as well as 600 spectators and volunteers in prior years. While this year is not expected to have as big of a turn out there are already 300 registered racers eager to participate in this event.
MOUNT GRETNA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
I-Rock 93.5

Want to be a Roller Derby Girl? The Quad City Rollers Are Hosting a Boot Camp for You to Showcase Your Stuff

Ever since I was a kid I've loved roller skating. When I became a teenager that love shifted more towards roller blading, but same difference. I've always admired the chicks who competed in roller derbys because not only were they crazy fast on wheels, but they were allowed to bash into each other just to fly by their opponents and score points for their team. Definitely not something that was allowed at the skate park on Friday night when I was growing up. Starting Wednesday, May 11th at Eldridge Skate Park, you have the chance to be a roller derby girl!
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy