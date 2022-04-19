Moore County Crime Stoppers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man who is wanted for assault charges. Officials say 21-year-old Jevon Malachi Boney is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for assault of a family member by choking. If you know where he may be,...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 25, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Jeffrey Krieger is wanted for Failure to Appear with the original charges of 2 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine. Holly Stanton...
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Leslie Ann Flournoy. Leslie Flournoy is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 36-year-old Flournoy is 6' 1" tall, 250 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Leslie Flournoy is hiding,...
A human trafficking investigation is now underway, after an estimated 50 people were seen piling from the back of a broken-down semi in McClain County. It’s believed a majority of them are from South America and that they had been packed like sardines in the back of the truck for nearly 24-hours.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon. Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel. According […]
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
HOUSTON — Police have identified the woman found shot dead in a car last week as 27-year-old Amber Butler. Houston police said she was in the late stages of pregnancy and that her unborn child did not survive. Butler was found just after 9:30 a.m. in a parked car...
LUBBOCK, Texas (5:30 P.M.) — Former San Angelo Police Chief Timothy R. Vasquez was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service by a federal judge Thursday afternoon following four guilty verdicts returned by a jury in Lubbock. In a trial that lasted three days, testimony was heard from witnesses including former San Angelo […]
SAN ANGELO, TX – 36 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 36 arrests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including the following:
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was arrested early Sunday morning for having 17 grams of meth in her home, with the intention of selling. Anson Police were investigating reports of controlled substances being sold out of an Anson home, in the 1700 block of Avenue K. According to their report, posted to Facebook, […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for two more individuals in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man. The suspects were identified as Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29. They are wanted on charges of capital murder, according to a post by HCSO. HCSO confirmed […]
