Board of Trustees to hold last meeting of semester this Friday

The MSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet for the last time this semester, on Friday, April 22 at 8 a.m. in the Hannah Administration Building, room 401.

Those unable to attend in-person can watch or listen to a live stream. Public comment requests must be submitted 48 hours before the start of the meeting.

On the agenda is the authorization to proceed with phase one of the football complex renovation and addition and the authorization to proceed with upgrades to Spartan Stadium, including restoring the North and East bowls and upgrading the audio. These authorization requests will take place during the budget and finance committee report.

Following President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.’s report, the board will be asked to approve the Gift, Grant and Contract report from Jan. 13 to March 23, which consists of 445 gifts, grants and contracts, as well as 29 consignment or non-cash gifts, totaling $84,511,183.

Physiology and French senior Mariam Sayed will then give a presentation titled “Fostering Societal Transformations in Attitudes Towards Neurodivergent Populations.”

Provost Teresa Woodruff will ask the board to approve faculty appointments and other personal actions during the Personnel Actions and Information Reports.

In addition to the authorization to proceed with the football building addition and stadium upgrades, the budget and finance committee will request the board approve the housing and dining rates for the 2022-23 academic year. The committee will also recommend the board authorize the university to plan for the replacement of the Farm Lane Bridge and surrounding infrastructure.

The academic affairs committee will recommend the board approve amendments to the bylaws for Academic Governance.

The audit, risk and compliance will recommend the board approve contracts between the university and FibrosIX, Inc., a Michigan corporation that works to prevent Lung Fibrosis.

