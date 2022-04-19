ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Dr. Debra Hobbs returns to practice at Henlopen Chiropractic

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Debra Hobbs of Lewes announced she has returned to practice at Henlopen...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Restore yourself at Urban Float Rehoboth Beach

Floatation therapy is an opportunity to let go and increase mindfulness while enjoying the benefits of reduced stress, pain relief, and improved sleep. Floatation therapy is proven to reduce the effects of anxiety and PTSD, allowing for happy memories during the day and peaceful sleep at night. Benefits of floating:
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lora Lynn Kauffman, loved the beach

Lora Lynn Kauffman, 75, of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington. She was born May 17, 1946, in Lancaster, Pa., daughter of the late Ralph and Eva (Smeltzer) Garner. Mrs. Kauffman lived in Delaware for over 45 years, having formerly resided in York, Pa....
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Harris honors 1 million COVID deaths through art

The Rev. Mark Harris has marked nearly every major death milestone during the two-year COVID pandemic through unique art projects. With the United States nearing 1 million deaths – 988,000 as of April 19 – Harris debuted his latest piece, “Remembering One Million,” in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
MILTON, DE
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

George D. Proud, honored veteran

George D. Proud, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Earl and Katherine (Hartigan) Proud. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. After his time...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

A tribute to Lewes’ Leonia Robinson

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Portico added to St. Peter’s in Lewes

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes is getting a front porch. Crews were on site April 19, using a crane to move large pieces of wood into place as work continues to build a portico off the front of the Second Street church. The vestry dedicated the portico in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/22/22

Sussex County Council will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda are a possible vote on the amended wetland buffers and drainage ordinance, and a presentation from Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Debra Hobbs
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams brings level-headed approach to Lewes

As an engaged local citizen, I support Andrew Williams’ candidacy for mayor of Lewes. I have watched Lewes City Council meetings and I believe Andrew brings a calm, level-headed, rational and independent approach to the table. This approach is evident even when it may not be to his advantage politically. It is quite evident, in any dealings with Andrew, that he has the best interests of the entire Lewes citizenry at the forefront of his mind.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Construction Underway on Delaware's First Oyster Hatchery

LEWES, De. - It is a work in progress, but work is underway on Delaware's first oyster hatchery. Oysters are a critical component of bays and rivers, serving as filtration. Dr. Edward Hale with the University of Delaware is leading the project. "The intent here is to essentially help augment...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Land Trust’s goal is more public access

The Sussex County Land Trust is taking steps to provide recreational access to some of its preserved properties. Over its 20-year history, the land trust has partnered with Sussex County Council, the State of Delaware and several nonprofit conservation agencies on 18 projects to preserve nearly 6,000 acres, including 2,000 acres of farmland, 2,000 acres of forest and 500 acres of wetlands.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury church donates to Life Crisis Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Emmanuel Church in Salisbury was able to donate to the Life Crisis Center last week. The Life Crisis Center is a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life through crisis intervention. Emmanuel Church was able to do this from their e-store and 100% of the proceeds go back to the community.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Staff awards three nursing scholarships

Beebe Healthcare’s Medical Staff has awarded scholarships to three senior students at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare this year – Tyler Allen Bowman from Milford, Josephine Melson from Milton and Amaya Wright from Milford. The scholarships recognize exceptional clinical performance in nursing, in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Mermaid Camp sessions to start June 7

Mermaid Tasha LLC will present two local weeks of Mermaid Camp featuring mermaid swim lessons, photoshoots and environmental education for aspiring mermaids and mermen ages 8-15. During the mermaid intensive, participants undergo a mermaid transformation in their own new mermaid tail. Mermaids (and mermen) will learn how to swim safely...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sugar Planet now open in Rehoboth Beach

After nearly two years of renovations and delays, Sugar Planet is open in Rehoboth Beach. “It’s a relief. That was the hard part. Once I get everything stocked, it’s going to be a breeze,” said Kit Gabby, store operator and partner. Gabby is still in the process...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Teacher of the Year to be named May 3

The Cape Henlopen School District will announce its 2023 Teacher of the Year May 3, at a special celebration honoring teachers earning building-level honors and their invited guests. Teachers vying for the top honor represent the following schools: Joseph Vavala, Beacon Middle; Rony Flechier, Cape High; Cherylyn Minto, H.O. Brittingham...
LEWES, DE

