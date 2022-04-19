Portable paper-based tool used to detect fecal contamination

Industry 4.0 recommends a paradigm shift from traditional manufacturing to automated industrial practices, especially in different parts of supply chain management. Besides, the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 underscores the urgency of ensuring a sustainable supply chain with novel technologies including Artificial Intelligence to decrease food loss, which has the potential of mitigating food waste. These new technologies can increase productivity, especially in perishable products of the supply chain by reducing expenses, increasing the accuracy of operations, accelerating processes, and decreasing the carbon footprint of food. Artificial intelligence techniques such as deep learning can be utilized in various sections of meat supply chain management"“"“where highly perishable products like spoiled meat need to be separated from wholesome ones to prevent cross-contamination with food-borne pathogens. Therefore, to automate this process and prevent meat spoilage and/or improve meat shelf life which is crucial to consumer meat preferences and sustainable consumption, a classification model was trained by the DCNN and PSO algorithms with 100% accuracy, which discerns wholesome meat from spoiled ones.

AGRICULTURE ・ 29 DAYS AGO