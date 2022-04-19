ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Portable paper-based tool used to detect fecal contamination

Portable paper-based tool used to detect fecal contamination. Mohit Verma, with Purdue University, is leading efforts to develop a low-cost portable paper-based tool that can produce results of potential mammalian fecal contamination in about an hour. Having this information quickly could help producers make informed risk assessments before they...

