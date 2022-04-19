Brown County authorities seek help finding missing teen girl

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to find Lexie Atwood, who left her home on Sunday.

She is described as 5’0″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call dispatch at 812-988-6655 ext. 0.

