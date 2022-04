PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO