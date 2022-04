Activision is ensuring the Call of Duty machine stays well-oiled, despite uncertainty over the franchise's future, according to an insider. The previously reliable and annualized shooter franchise is currently going through some reported changes, as Activision is reportedly delaying next year's Call of Duty to 2024. There are a number of reasons why Activision could be pivoting to this. For starters, Call of Duty: Vanguard reportedly underperformed. It may be time for Activision to pump the brakes and reevaluate the future of the series. Secondly, Microsoft's acquisition of Activision is expected to close by next summer, meaning it may want to make various changes to the release cycle of the series and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO