Biden's global migrant crisis: 5,000 Ukrainians, 32,396 from Cuba, 5,000 from India and 1,989 from China were among the 249,198 stopped trying to enter the U.S. in March as pressure grows to delay lifting Title 42

More than 5,000 Ukrainian refugees were detained by U.S. officials while trying to cross the border to flee Russia's invasion of their homeland, new data show on Monday.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP)'s recently released March numbers show 5,071 Ukrainians have tried to enter the U.S. illegally by land, air or sea.

Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has forced more than 10 million people to leave their homes, according to the United Nations, with over four million having left the country altogether.

And despite the well-documented flood of migrants coming to the southwest border from Central and South America, the latest figures show that people are attempting to illegally enter the U.S. from places as far as Turkey and China.

Nearly 90,000 of the 249,198 CBP encounters with migrants on either the northern or southern borders came from countries outside of the Northern Triangle of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

It comes as the Biden administration is facing growing opposition to lifting the migrant expulsion policy Title 42, which the federal government said would expire on May 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is behind the measure allowing border agents to turn asylum-seekers away on contact in the name of stopping the spread of COVID-19, said it was no longer necessary to public health.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading down to Panama on Tuesday, where he will discuss migration with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and officials from other nations in the Western hemisphere.

President Joe Biden has already announced measures to help Ukrainians fleeing Moscow's attack, including welcoming 100,000 refugees into the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is also extending temporary protected status for Ukrainians for 18 months, it announced on Monday, allowing those eligible to stay and work in the country.

Of those who were encountered by CBP in March, 3,274 attempted to cross the southwestern land border and 156 people through Canada in the north. Eight single Ukrainian adults were turned away last month under Title 42, though it's not clear why.

But lawmakers as well as local and state officials along the southwest border are bracing for thousands more migrants from other parts of the world to attempt to cross the border illegally this summer, after Biden officially lifts the pandemic-era expulsion policy.

Last month, before Title 42's end was announced, DHS said it was preparing for a possibility of as many as 18,000 people per day trying to cross the border after it was lifted.

Outside of the Northern Triangle, where the majority of asylum-seekers in the U.S. traditionally come from, 88,110 migrants were encountered at the southwestern border in March. Just over 36,000 were met at the northern border.

The number of people coming from Turkey last month nearly doubled from February, rising from 1,246 to 2,331.

More than 32,000 Cuban migrants were encountered in March, a sharp increase from 16,663 in February and less than 10,000 in January.

Additionally, 5,060 people came from India and 1,989 from China.

It comes as even members of Biden's own party voice opposition to lifting Title 42.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters on Monday joined a growing chorus of Democrats who are working to stop the Biden administration from ending the expulsion policy as migrant crossings have already soared to the highest in two decades.

The Michigan Democrat, who chairs both the Homeland Security committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told The Hill that he has privately raised concerns with Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas and other administration officials.

Customs and Border Protection reported that 5,071 Ukrainian refugees were apprehended trying to cross into the U.S. last month. Many seeking asylum here are forced to wait in Tijuana shelters run by the Mexican government

The U.S. previously said it would take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of their country

Peters told a group of reporters he wants to give the Biden administration time to detail a plan for handling the impending onslaught an end to Title 42 is expected to bring, but said they should rethink the decision to end the pandemic immigration restriction absent an adequate plan.

'Unless we have a well thought out plan, I think it is something that should be revisited and perhaps delayed. I'm going to defer judgment on that until I give the administration the opportunity to fully articulate what that plan is. But I share … concerns of some of my colleagues.'

Mayorkas put out a statement on April 1 saying that once Title 42 expires migrants will be processed under Title 8, and said DHS was pursuing a 'whole-of-government' approach to deal with a potential surge, including increasing resources and officers at the border.

Peters joins a number of Democratic senators who have gone up against their own party over Title 42, a Centers for Disease Control policy that border officials rely on to immediately expel migrants. It was first enacted by President Trump in March 2020.

Five Democrats - Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona; Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire; Jon Tester of Montana; and Joe Manchin of West Virginia - co-sponsored a bill with Republicans earlier this month to temporarily block the Biden administration's plan to end Title 42. The amendment is expected to be tacked on to a new Covid-19 relief package.

In addition to those five, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who are all up for re-election in competitive races, have come out against ending Title 42.

Kelly and Hassan even traveled to the border last week, using public appearances at the U.S-Mexico line to question the Biden administration's plan.

'Right now this administration does not have a plan. …And it's going to be, to be honest, it's going to be a crisis on top of a crisis,' Kelly told reporters.

Thousands of migrants are camped out in Mexico near the U.S. border waiting for Title 42 to end on May 23

Migrants of different nationalities walk peacefully through the main avenues, in the city of Tapachula in Chiapas, Mexico, 16 April

Department of Homeland Security officials are expecting up to 18,000 migrants per day once Title 42 is lifted

Hassan released a statement after the trip saying she would 'keep pressing the administration for a comprehensive plan to strengthen border security and deliver additional resources to the border, which is especially important given its recent announcement to end Title 42.'

Immigration is sure to be a front-and-center political cudgel in the upcoming midterm elections as Republicans look to take back control in Congress. At the same time Biden was under intense pressure from progressives to end the policy they see as inhumane.

Peters, who is in charge of strategizing ways for Democrats to maintain power, said he hoped to hear from the secretary on Title 42 'in the near future' and defended his liberal colleagues' right to 'raise questions' over the policy undoing.

'This is a very serious issue. They need to ask questions. I'm asking those questions as well and we'll look forward to hearing directly from the secretary in the near term,' he said.

A total of 21 states are suing the Biden administration over the planned rollback of Title 42.

The number of migrant crossings at the Mexican border surged to the highest number in over two decades last month, surpassing 200,000 for the third time of the Biden administration.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) submitted figures to a court revealing that 221,303 migrants attempted to enter the country unlawfully last month, before the expected onslaught triggered by the end of Title 42.

The newly revealed March figures show the highest number of crossings in a single month since President Biden took office. The last time border agents encountered more migrants was in February and March of 2000. In March 200, 220,063

There were nearly 60,000 more encounters in March than February, when 165,000 tried to cross.

The Biden administration announced that Title 42, the pandemic-era restriction under which most migrants are currently expelled. In March, about half, 109,549 migrant apprehensions, were expelled under Title 42.

About 111,000 migrants were allowed to request asylum under regular immigration procedures. Those who are not expelled are detained, deported under the expedited removal process or released with a notice to appear before a judge.

The figure does not represent the total number of migrants but rather the number of apprehensions. Many migrants try to cross again after they've been expelled. It also does not account for the number of people who evade detection and successfully cross into the U.S.

Migrant families traveling with minors are not usually processed under Title 42 and are generally released with court notices, and sometimes tracking devices. Recently it was revealed that the Biden administration was giving migrants smartphones with tracking software inside upon their release.

In March 65,771 were either released with a court date or granted humanitarian parole. Just over 24,000 migrants were sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, and roughly 9,000 remained in ICE detention as of April 3.