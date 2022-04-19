ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amir Khan robbed for his designer watch at gunpoint

By Celebretainment
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmir Khan was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in London. The former world champion boxer revealed on Twitter that he had a "gun pointed in my face" as two men stole his designer watch in Leyton, east London. Khan, 35, was with his wife Faryal at...

