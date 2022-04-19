ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAP winding down Russian operations

By Monique Beals
 1 day ago

SAP, a German-based software company, announced on Tuesday that it planned to exit Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Today we are announcing further steps toward an orderly exit from our operations in Russia,” SAP said in a statement, adding that the company had operated in Russia for more than 30 years.

It specified that it would give non-sanctioned companies the opportunity to have their data “deleted, sent to them, or migrated to a data center outside of Russia.”

SAP also said it would no longer provide support and maintenance for on-premise products. The company had already announced that it would also stop sales in Russia and Belarus and had begun shutting down cloud operations in Russia.

“We continue to believe that coordinated inter-governmental sanctions offer the best way to end the war in Ukraine, and we have implemented them without exception,” it added.

The company also noted that it recently announced an additional 700,000 euro contribution for Ukrainian refugees for a total contribution of 3.7 million euro so far to the war cause.

“Our hearts and hopes are with the people of Ukraine,” the statement said. “More than anything, we want this war to end. Until then, SAP will continue to help those affected and encourage the restoration of peace.”

SAP joins a slew of other international companies that have left Russia as a result of the invasion, including organizations involved in oil, finance, entertainment and more.

