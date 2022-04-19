ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors fans did not like TNT's proposed name for new 'death lineup' of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson

By Eric Ting
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kk1Ow_0fDaEygv00
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is congratulated by guard Jordan Poole after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 2 on April 18, 2022. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The Golden State Warriors have a new version of the "death lineup," but no one is entirely sure what to call it yet.

By nature having the three guards — Stephen Curry , Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson — who play alongside forwards Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, TNT proposed referring to the squad as the "3G lineup" during Monday night's broadcast of Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Warriors fans online were generally unimpressed.

"TNT trying so hard to make the '3G' Lineup happen," tweeted YouTuber and Warriors fan Brian Tong. "Stop trying to make '3G' happen. 3G is an outdated mobile technology in the US that doesn't sound fast or speedy at all. We're at 5G right now."

In fairness to TNT, naming this iteration of the Warriors' "death lineup" has proved difficult so far. Other popular proposals include "Fast Five" and "PTSD" (Poole, Thompson, Steph, Draymond), but no one moniker has been branded the definitive nickname.

When asked after the game to weigh in on the naming debate, Curry said , "My creativity dies when it comes to anything off this court right now, so I'll leave that to the experts, and leave to that to anyone who knows what we do."

Whatever you want to call this new lineup, the stats when all five members are on the court together are eye-popping. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater , the group of five outscored the Denver Nuggets 42-14 in their first 10 minutes together across the first two games of the series. Golden State had minimal need to call on the lineup in the mostly noncompetitive second halves of Games 1 and 2.

The series will head to Denver for Game 3 Thursday night.

SFGate

