San Antonio, TX

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio.

Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated.

At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark fins” and an additional 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins in a freezer.

In 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning the trade, sale, purchase and transportation of shark fins in Texas. The law was introduced by Rep/ Eddie Lucio III. The law ensured that Texas would not be part of the global fin trade that is believed to be responsible for the decrease of sharks around the world.

According to the post, a case is pending against the restaurant owners and the shark fins were seized as evidence.

