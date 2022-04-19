ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Sweet collaboration between Barreled Bees, Oregon Wild for Earth Day

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICEM3_0fDaEVHy00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April is Earth Month, and this year you can help the planet while supporting local businesses!  Earth Day Oregon is helping raise attention and funds for environmental nonprofits through partnerships with local businesses.

The Barreled Bee is supporting Oregon Wild for the entire month of April by donating 15% of all sales to the organization. Customers can add the code “beewild2022” to their checkout for an extra gift.

Feds move to seize 2 illegal marijuana properties in southern Oregon

The Barreled Bee is one local business joining in the effort. Founder Lee Hedgmon, who is also a professional distiller, brings together local apiaries, beekeepers, and distilleries. The result is small batches of honey from specific sites around the Northwest that are aged in local spirit barrels.

For the entire month of April, The Barreled Bee is supporting Oregon Wild , a nonprofit working to protect and restore Oregon’s wildlands, wildlife and waters. They do this through advocacy and grassroots policy work in collaboration with other organizations across the state.

Since it was founded, Oregon Wild has been instrumental in protecting 1.7 million acres of land, including much of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge, and the organization currently working to ensure the recovery of gray wolves, sea otters, and California Condors.

Oregon Wild’s largest project right now is called the River Democracy Act, a campaign to permanently protect more than 4,500 miles of rivers and waterways.

If passed, 33 out of Oregon’s 36 counties could have rivers protected through a Wild & Scenic designation that prohibits dams and mining, and adds a riparian buffer around rivers.

This month, The Barreled Bee is donating 15% of all sales to the organization. Customers can add the code “beewild2022” to their checkout for an extra gift. Check out more of Earth Day Oregon’s nonprofit and business partnerships at earthdayor.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake reported off southern Oregon coast

PORTLAND — An earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m, about 120 miles west of Bandon, KOIN-TV reported. In the last three weeks, eight small earthquakes have been recorded in the general...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Earth Day#Barreled Bees#Koin#Beewild2022#The Barreled Bee#California Condors#Oregon Wild
Baker City Herald

Earth Day Oregon partners with Eastern Oregon

JOSEPH — Eastern Oregon is joining in Earth Day Oregon for the first time. Wallowa Land Trust joined the nonprofit coalition this year, and has partnered up with Terminal Gravity Brewing, Moonlight Graphics and Wild Carrot Herbals. As well, Greater Hells Canyon Council and Farmers Ending Hunger — which has several participating farms in Hermiston and Echo — have joined Earth Day Oregon for this year’s campaign.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy