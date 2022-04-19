ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Iowa Property Tax Credit Claims forms now available

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — Iowa Property Tax Credit Claims for real estate, mobile home and special assessments are now available. Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright says those taxpayers age 65 or...

www.mystar106.com

KGLO News

Property taxes due next week

MASON CITY — Property taxes are due next week. The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright says 2nd Half Assessment Year 2020 real estate taxes and Assessment Year 2022 mobile home taxes are due into the Treasurer’s office by 4:30 next Thursday afternoon, March 31st. The Treasurer’s office will also accept a March 31st US Postal Service postmark.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
The Hawk Eye

How a property tax bill heading to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk could hurt local government

A bill headed for the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds will eliminate a source of revenue cities receive from the state to make up for changes in the way businesses are taxed. Iowa businesses are taxed at the same rate as homes for a portion of their valuation, with the state making up the difference, but House File 2552 will phase out that money, causing local governments lose revenues starting in Fiscal Year 2030. ...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Assistance available for Indiana homeowners struggling to pay mortgage, property taxes

Indiana homeowners struggling to stay current on their mortgage, property taxes or related fees can receive up to $35,000 in one-time assistance through a state program made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan. The $168 million Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund now is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for Hoosiers...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
Lockhaven Express

Council talks tax exempt property

LOCK HAVEN — As it continues its efforts to avoid more tax hikes in the future, Lock Haven City Council directed city solicitor, Attorney Justin Houser, to appeal to the county’s tax assessment board regarding 300 Bellefonte Ave. The property, which is made up of five plots, houses...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Nearly 12 Million Dollars Is Headed to the Iowa Treasury

In 1998 there was a landmark settlement involving tobacco companies and in the last 24 years, Iowa has received $1.41 billion dollars in payments, according to CBS2Iowa. The great news is, based on the number of cigarettes sold in the United States, Iowa will continue to receive annual payments, in perpetuity.
IOWA STATE
New Britain Herald

Berlin now accepting proposals for state's Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program

BERLIN – The town is now accepting proposals for the state’s 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. Non-profit organizations that operate programs benefiting the Berlin community must submit a proposal to the Town Manager’s Office in Berlin Town Hall, 240 Kensington Rd., no later than Friday, April 29. This allows eligible organizations to receive contributions from businesses to fund community programs.
BERLIN, CT
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in Virginia are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA

