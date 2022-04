Driving in Oklahoma City this weekend will be more complicated than usual as the OKC Memorial Marathon will cause many street closures throughout Sunday. The first mile of the route, including sections of N Harvey, Park, N Robinson and Reno, will close beginning at 4:30 a.m. and will reopen at 10 a.m. By about 7:15 a.m., all streets along the route will close. The earliest reopening will be at the first mile marker at 8:31 a.m., and the...

