Priti Patel sets out case to tackle illegal immigration with Rwanda plan

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government has done “more than any other” in recent history to help people...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan

A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans. The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking. Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs...
Priti Patel
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
Daily Mail

Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.
Daily Mail

Terror at our border: Agents caught 23 people on US terror watchlist crossing southern border in 2021, including suspects from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

US Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watchlist crossing the southern border during 2021, including men from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Data obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that four of the apprehensions took place in the Rio Grande Valley Sector and four others were reported by Del Rio Sector.
The Independent

Priti Patel’s policy of seizing asylum seekers’ phones breached human rights, court rules

The High Court has ruled against home secretary Priti Patel’s policy of confiscating asylum seekers’ mobile phones by declaring it unlawful.The Home Office has had a secret blanket policy of seizing phones belonging to asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK via clandestine routes, such as in small boats. The phones’ data was then extracted.Three asylum seekers – known only as HM, KA, and MH – one of whom has been recognised as a potential victim of trafficking, filed a judicial review against the secretary of state at the High Court.All three had their phones seized between April...
Daily Mail

Ukrainian refugees wait at America's southern border as it's revealed the US resettled just 12 in March as Biden faces pressure to speed up program that will allow in 100,000

Ukrainian refugees have been pictured waiting at the United States southern border as it emerged that only 12 people fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine were admitted to American soil via the U.S. refugee program in March. U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that the United States would accept up...
The Independent

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in UK since Patel announced Rwanda plan

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK on small boats since Priti Patel announced plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed.The home secretary said last week the vast majority of those who arrive in the UK through “illegal” means, including by crossing the English Channel on small boats, will be considered for relocation to the African country 6,000 miles away while their claims are assessed.The government has said it believes the plans will tackle people smugglers and act as a deterrent for those considering making the dangerous journey.But it did little to immediately stop hundreds...
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
