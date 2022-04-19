Priti Patel sets out case to tackle illegal immigration with Rwanda plan

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK on small boats since Priti Patel announced plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed.The home secretary said last week the vast majority of those who arrive in the UK through “illegal” means, including by crossing the English Channel on small boats, will be considered for relocation to the African country 6,000 miles away while their claims are assessed.The government has said it believes the plans will tackle people smugglers and act as a deterrent for those considering making the dangerous journey.But it did little to immediately stop hundreds...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO