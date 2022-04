The rise of digital retailers like Amazon has led to the death of hundreds of retailers around the country, from mom-and-pop shops to big box retail giants. Of the latter, few brands have had a steeper fall than Kmart. Founded in 1899 by S. S. Kresge, the store revolutionized the way customers shopped, and became one of the most ubiquitous companied in the United States all the way up through the 1990s. Yesterday, though, a New Jersey location announced its closure -- a move that will leave only three stores left. And people who grew up at a time when Kmarts were everywhere...well, they're not OK.

