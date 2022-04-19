Earthquake rumbles off Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m. It was 118 miles west of Bandon.

In the last three weeks, eight small earthquakes have been recorded in the general area. Most of them were located near the Blanco Fracture Zone.

The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of 6.2 miles.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, no one had reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake.

Last December, more than 50 earthquakes rumbled off the coast in the Blanco Fault Zone.

Portland State University geology professor Scott Burns told KOIN 6 News at the time the quakes had been “building up for a long time.”

