ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Earthquake rumbles off Oregon coast

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJOpn_0fDaCraG00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m. It was 118 miles west of Bandon.

GET READY! Wednesday weather could be wild

In the last three weeks, eight small earthquakes have been recorded in the general area. Most of them were located near the Blanco Fracture Zone.

The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of 6.2 miles.

DON’T MISS: Feds move to seize 2 illegal marijuana properties

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, no one had reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake.

Last December, more than 50 earthquakes rumbled off the coast in the Blanco Fault Zone.

Portland State University geology professor Scott Burns told KOIN 6 News at the time the quakes had been “building up for a long time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 9

Eye Demand!
1d ago

Greta has been called in to see if global warming had anything to do with this terrible tragedy. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for her personal use.

Reply(1)
9
Buh byee
1d ago

It's getting ready to shift again!! Stock up on some water folk's, it's gonna be a big one!

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bandon, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Bandon, OR
Bandon, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
KXL

Oregonians Could Be Left Out In The Cold

We all woke up to snow this morning. The normally cautious National Weather Service says it has NEVER recorded more than a trace of snow in the month of april. That’s 82 years of record keeping. And that white blanket is falling even as our state and national governments...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Oregon Coast#Portland State University#Marijuana#Geology#Extreme Weather#Usgs#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Atlantic Volcanoes Giving Signs They're About to Blow

Steam at a geothermal park in the Azores.(Carsten Brandt/iStock) The Azores Archipelagos is a group of nine islands in the Northern Atlantic Ocean and is a territory of Portugal. The islands have been creating a lot of commotion recently with thousands of earthquakes shaking things up.
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Woman dead, man missing after fishing vessel sinks off Oregon Coast

FLORENCE, Ore. (KVAL) — The Coast Guard is searching for the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank Saturday morning off the southern Oregon Coast. Officials say they are looking for 68-year-old Mike Morgan approximately 35 miles offshore Florence. According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders received a mayday...
FLORENCE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy