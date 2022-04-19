ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmichael Two-Vehicle Crash Blocks Intersection

Cover picture for the articleInjury Reported in Fair Oaks Boulevard Intersection Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Carmichael occurred on April 15 that blocked one intersection and caused minor injuries. The collision happened at the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sutter Avenue around 6:24 a.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP)...

