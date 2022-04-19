Cat stuck in tree for several days rescued in Holyoke by tree company
HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A local tree company rescued a cat stuck in a tree in Holyoke just before noon Tuesday.
A public Facebook post was created asking for help to rescue "Loki," a cat that has been stuck in the tree for at least 5 days in the Tokeneke section of Holyoke. According to the post, the owner has tried to get her cat out of the tree with food, toys, and even a ladder. She says Loki is an indoor cat and has never climbed a tree before. A tarp was secured at the bottom of the tree to help catch her.
A tree service employee from Lyndon Tree Care and Landscaping was able to make it up to the treetop, and put Loki in a bag, bringing her back down to the ground safely.
