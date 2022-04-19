ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. Tide levels are near the peak now and may reach to 3.5 to around 4 feet late this morning but should then fall quickly. Tide levels on the bay side of the barrier islands may increase as northwesterly winds push waters out of the bays. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated showers this evening could bring wind gusts up to 45 MPH.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough surf with mixed west to northwest swell and southerly wind waves today.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kahoolawe, Kipahulu, Kohala, Lanai Leeward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:25:00 Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and over and downwind of the Kohala mountains on the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Visibilities reduced to one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system is expected to move northward into the southern Bering Sea by Sunday and then stall through Monday near the Shumagin Islands. On the backside of this low, gusty northwesterly winds in combination with falling snow may result in blowing snow and periods when visibility is reduced to one quarter mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains of South Texas, including the Coastal Bend and the Victoria Crossroads. Prevailing visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Patchy blowing dust may limit visibility at times.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Cass, North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Cass; North Itasca; South Itasca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING Any lingering snow will taper off to flurries this evening. Little to no additional snowfall is expected. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 PM.
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Jayuya and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:50 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 2.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:50 PM CDT Wednesday was 2.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the current Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

