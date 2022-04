JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is known for its solid reputation as a school, but the reputation of the person who was picked as the sole finalist for principal was recently called into question. Tony Edwards was arrested in 2016 and later convicted in a domestic violence incident. Now he has withdrawn his name from consideration. Tony Edwards (credit: CBS) “I think it’s the right move because we want to keep our standards high here, and that doesn’t show the right message,” said Daniel Mohrbacher, a parent. The schools’ search committee sent out an email to parents stating, “Because of...

