ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb Critical Fire Danger Conditions Expected Tomorrow .West winds in the morning are expected to veer to the northwest by tomorrow afternoon ranging 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Relative humidity values from the Coastal Bend to the Rio Grande will drop into the teens for much of the day while the Islands remain in the upper 20s to lower 30. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR ALL OF SOUTH TEXAS AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Bee... Goliad Victoria...Webb...Duval...Jim Wells...Inland Kleberg...Inland Nueces...Inland San Patricio...Coastal Aransas...Inland Refugio Inland Calhoun...Coastal Kleberg... Coastal Nueces...Coastal San Patricio...Coastal Refugio... Coastal Calhoun. * TIMING...10 AM TO 7 PM CDT Thursday * WIND...Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 8 to 15 percent in the afternoon from theCoastal Bend to the Rio Grande Plains. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aransas County, TX
County
Kleberg County, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .A long period swell of 18 to 20 seconds arrives early Thursday morning with swell heights over 12 feet from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County. The swell arrives over the northern waters early Thursday morning, moving southward impacting area beaches through Thursday evening into Friday morning, resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods will diminish slightly to 15 to 17 seconds on Friday, but the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents will persist. Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below risk threshold Friday overnight into Saturday. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated with swell heights over 12 feet arrives early tomorrow morning, impacting area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet possible through Friday. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh Isolated gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible with showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible in and near rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset. These wind gusts will also bring cooler air down with the rain, pushing temperatures from the lower 60s into the lower 50s. These wind gusts may toss around any items left unsecured outdoors. As the evening progresses, the impact of any wind gusts due to the rain will be lessened.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Flood#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Nueces Islands#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:50 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 2.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:50 PM CDT Wednesday was 2.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 19:08:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for Ciales, Jayuya and Orocovis. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 14:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Del Norte County, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, and Southern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Patchy blowing dust may limit visibility at times.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and Washington, St. Tammany Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet Saturday morning then hold at 20.5 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Snow is diminishing this evening. Additional accumulations will be less than one inch for the rest of tonight. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the current Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and Washington, St. Tammany Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Foothills and High Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Foothills and High Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435 436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 430 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430. * WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph are possible Friday. * HUMIDITY...7 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER TODAY AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Winds will be from the west between 20 to 30 mph through the evening and winds on Friday will be from the southwest between 35-45 mph. These winds combined with single digit relative humidity values will lead to high fire danger. Conditions on Friday could lead to a potentially active day for fire weather. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, NM113, TX055 and TX056. * WIND...35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy