ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

BCSD experiencing district-wide internet outage, phones affected

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — 4 P.M. UPDATE: A Berkeley County School District representative...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Public Schools Experiencing Issues With Phone Lines

West Haven Public Schools are experiencing issues with the phone lines and said engineers from Frontier are working on the problem. The school district said on social media that parents should receive a phone blast from their school with a temporary phone number to call and they can reach people in the district by email.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven schools hit with phone system outage

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Public Schools district dealt with a phone outage Thursday, officials said. “We are experiencing issues with our telephone lines and have engineers from Frontier working on the problem. Parents should receive a phone blast from their school shortly with a temporary phone number to call. You may also reach an individual by email and can find email addresses on whschools.org,” officials said on Facebook Thursday morning. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide updates when available.”
WEST HAVEN, CT
CBS LA

Verizon customers experiencing outages across United States

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast. DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. At around 4:40 p.m. Verizon released an updated statement which revealed the cause of the outages. "A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual. If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno. 
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Outage#At T#Bcsd#Wciv
KCRA.com

Verizon says 'fiber issue' led to outage affecting voice calls on West Coast

Verizon said it has resolved an outage on Wednesday afternoon that affected voice calls and that anyone still having issues should restart their device. The outage reporting site Downdetector listed mobile phone users in cities on the western part of the country as being affected the most by the outage. Those top outage reports included Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Reno, Seattle, Tucson and Spokane.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thecheyennepost.com

3G Sunset Will Leave Many Wyoming Residents Without Cell Service, May Impact Some Security and Medical Alert Systems

This year major wireless carriers will shut down their third generation (3G) networks, making older cell phones and devices, including home security and medical alert systems, useless. This will impact many older adults in Wyoming and millions across the country who use mobile phones from 2012 or earlier. As a result, people with devices that rely on 3G will no longer be able to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911, or use data service.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy