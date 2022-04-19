Jurassic World Live Tour at Fiserv Forum Nov. 11-13

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is now live on Kickstarter, and offers players a chance to craft their own one-of-a-kind island adventure throughout 12 compelling chapters, all while bringing beloved moments and characters from the movies to life on your tabletop. Funko Games' first-ever Legacy title gives weight and importance to every action you take along the way and thus encourages cooperative play while further immersing you into the world you have a hand in creating. The Legacy of Isla Nublar calls on players to find creative solutions to keep the dinosaur inhabitants alive and well while also accomplishing goals each round to successfully move further in the campaign, and it maneuvers that balance brilliantly. Top-notch presentation and a charming aesthetic complete the stellar package, and it results in an experience that no fan of the franchise will want to miss.

